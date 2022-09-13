Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Ex-Iranian MP: ‘Triangle of opponents’ succeeded in putting off nuclear deal

By IFP Editorial Staff
A former Iranian lawmaker says the parties opposing the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal with Western powers have achieved their goal of deferring the agreement until an unforeseeable future.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, who is a former chairperson of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, suggested that stalling restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is aimed at disturbing the global energy markets before the cold winter days set in.

“The joint demand of the triangle of JCPOA opponents was to delay the deal for two more months, and they succeeded,” Falahatpisheh wrote in a tweet, without mentioning which parties form the sides of the triangle.

He also regretted that, “Until then, winter energy contracts will be concluded in the absence of Iran,” in a veiled reference to Russia or even energy-rich Arab nations.

Falahatpisheh added, “Opponents of the agreement have strengthened in the US and Tel Aviv elections, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued another (anti-Iran) resolution. Efforts to impose a new regional challenge will increase.”

After several rounds of marathon talks, Iran and the other negotiating parties, specifically the Western side, are currently locked in an impasse to salvage the nuclear accord after the United States’ withdrawal in 2018.

