Europe’s lack of initiative vs. Iran’s breakthrough proposals

Nour News website affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council cites sources familiar with the Vienna talks as saying that the Western parties to the negotiations put forth no initiative at the negotiating table, which slowed the discussions.

Nour News also says this comes as prior to the fresh round of talks, the Europeans underlined the need to follow up the previous drafts drawn up during the first six rounds of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran presented two draft documents embodying its proposals to the other parties to the Vienna talks on the sanctions removal and Iran’s nuclear activities. Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has said Iran will also present a third draft to the nuclear deal’s signatories on the duration of sanctions removal verification.

Bagheri added that the third draft had yet to be presented to the other sides, noting that the sanctions removal will not be step by step.

The Nour News website also said given that the European troika are not prepared for professional and result-oriented talks, it is expected that the West will start a blame-game against Iran.

US Secretary of State has said whether Iran is participating in good faith in the negotiations will be clearer in the “next day or so”.

According to Nour News the statement can be viewed as a proof of such an intention. It also shows that the European troika still is not able to act independent of the White House in the Vienna talks.