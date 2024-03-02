European countries must recognize Palestinian state to end war: Foreign minister

“Such countries (European countries) have to take their initiative on their own and they have to start by recognizing the state of Palestine,” al-Maliki said during a press conference at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.

He noted: “Ireland has to be in the forefront of doing so. The Irish people have been demanding this, the Irish parliament has adopted this and right now it depends on the Irish government to take that initiative.”

The Palestinian official also stressed that “the only legitimate authority that will operate and will continue operating in Gaza is the Palestinian Authority.

“Netanyahu is not a citizen of Gaza and not an elected leader of the Palestinian people in Gaza in order (for him) to decide and to determine who will govern Gaza,” Maliki added.

He also called on the Muslim world and the international community to take a clear stance and thwart Israel’s centuries-long efforts to change the situation.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

At least 30,320 Palestinians have since been killed and 71,533 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.