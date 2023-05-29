European countries call on Israel to halt demolition of Palestinian homes

They also demanded the Tel Aviv regime give unimpeded access to humanitarian organizations in the West Bank.

The statement called on Tel Aviv to “return or compensate for all humanitarian items funded by the consortium of donors,” in reference to Israel’s demolition of buildings funded by the European Union.

The countries “strongly condemned the recent demolition of the donor-funded school in Jubbet Adh Dhib” and expressed “their grave concern about the threatened demolition of another 57 schools in the West Bank.”

The European Union has time and again condemned the Israeli demolition of EU-funded schools across the West Bank.

Israel argues the homes it demolishes were built without a permit. However, the regime rarely, if ever, approves such permits for Palestinians.

Israel has already occupied thousands of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand settler units in the West Bank.

The international community views the Israeli settlements – hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the territory in 1967 – as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

Over the past months, Israel has also ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.