EU threatens sanctions after Israeli settlers attack on Palestinian village in West Bank

“Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank, contributing to endanger any chance of peace,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a post on X on Friday.

“The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately. I confirm my intention to table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers’ enablers, including some Israeli government members,” he concluded.

On Thursday, masked Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank stormed the village of Jit, setting homes and cars on fire.

The settlers opened fire and lobbed tear gas at residents, killing a 23-year-old Palestinian and critically injuring another, Palestinian health officials and local authorities confirmed.

Thursday’s attack was the latest incident since the outbreak of a war in the Gaza Strip in October. In the West Bank, 633 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire — most by Israeli raids into Palestinian cities and towns.

Almost 5,500 others were injured by Israeli Army fire in the occupied territories, according to the health ministry.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank since the start of the conflict in the besieged enclave, according to Palestinian prisoner groups.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the Gaza war. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.