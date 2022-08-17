Report: EU views Iran’s response to nuclear draft deal constructive

The remark is among the first positive signs about Iran’s response, officially delivered on Monday evening to the European parties as the coordinator of the months-long talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018.

This European official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Iran’s response to the European proposal needs to be further studied by the parties involved in the talks.

As a last-ditch effort the EU circulated a “final” proposal aimed at rescuing the landmark deal last week, saying it the last remaining hope to salvage the deal and lift US-speared sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, Russia’s representative in the talks Mikhail Ulyanov said the Islamic Republic’s response to the European side was constructive.

Ulyanov was quoted as saying by Russia’s Sputnik that Tehran has asked for guarantees to protect the restored JCPOA, adding the ball is in US court to decide whether it wants to return to the nuclear accord.

“One of the amendments that the Iranians introduced yesterday is precisely aimed at strengthening the guarantees,” Ulyanov said on Tuesday, adding an imminent meeting at the level of foreign ministers on the agreement and lifting of sanctions is not unlikely.

Tehran had already announced it needs written sanctions relief and economic engagement guarantees to reap the benefits of the nuclear pact.