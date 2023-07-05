EU’s Borrel: Iran nuclear deal, talks important to US

Borrell, in a phone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, welcomed the ongoing cooperation and negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and evaluated its continuation as useful and positive.

Pointing to the recent sacrilegious act against Islamic values in Sweden, Borrell added, “Insulting the Holy Qur’an is not the position of the European Union, and any insult and action against religions is completely condemned by the European Union.”

The EU foreign policy chief once again welcomed the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s foreign minister for his part emphasized the need for Europe to deal seriously and effectively with all kinds of Islamophobia, strongly condemning the insults in Sweden against Islamic sanctities and the Holy Qur’an.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining the dialog channels between Iran and Europe in an effort to achieve a common understanding between the two sides, and described the recent negotiations between Tehran and the European parties as frank and constructive.

Referring to the Ukraine developments, the Iranian foreign minister added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a supporter of peace and stability in the world, including Ukraine, and in this context, it believes that stopping the war is only possible through political initiatives.”

Amirabdollahian also pointed to the record and terrorist actions of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group, and considered the Albanian government’s recent move to deal with the anti-Iran terrorists, although it was late, to be an experience for the European countries that have endangered the security of their people by supporting them.