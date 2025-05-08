Eternal Persian Gulf: Iranian media, public reject reported US name change

Trump also said on Wednesday he will make a decision on how the US refers to the “Persian Gulf” during an upcoming visit to the region.

“I’ll have to make a decision,” Trump said in response to a question about whether he would make an announcement on the body of water’s name.

“I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings. I don’t know if feelings are going to be hurt.”

The comments triggered immediate backlash in Iran, where the term “Persian Gulf” is seen as a deeply rooted historical and cultural designation, recognized in centuries of maps, documents, and international agreements.

The response has not been limited to officials or scholars. Social media users, journalists, and institutions have collectively reaffirmed the legitimacy of the name “Persian Gulf,” calling any attempt to rename it an affront to Iranian identity and a distortion of historical truth.

In honor of Persian Gulf Day, Iranian news agency ISNA published a photo series from its archives, showcasing images that celebrate the geographic and cultural legacy of the Persian Gulf. The message from across Iranian society is unified: the name “Persian Gulf” is timeless and unchangeable.