Erdogan says Iran likely to join talks on Turkey-Syria normalization

By IFP Media Wire
Erdogan and Assad

Iran may join talks on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, in which Moscow is taking part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Earlier, we suggested trilateral talks be held to see what may come of them. They involve Russia, Turkey, and Syria. Iran may also join [this format],” he stated at a meeting with the youth on Sunday, which was televised by the TRT channel.

According to the Turkish president, the talks are geared to bring “tranquility to the region.”

The Russian defense ministry announced on December 28 that the Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers had met in the Russian capital city to discuss ways of settling the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees and joint efforts to combat militant groups in Syria.

After the talks, the sides noted their constructive character and agreed that this dialogue should be continued in the interests of the further stabilization of the situation in Syria and in the entire region. The Syrian defense ministry described the meeting as positive.

Consultations between the agencies concerned continue, the sides ate looking at organizing a meeting between the foreign ministers to be followed by talks between the Turkish and Syrian leaders.

