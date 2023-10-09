Envoy to UN denies Iran’s involvement in Palestinian operation

Ali Karimi Magham, wrote on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, “The decisions made by the Palestinian resistance are fiercely autonomous and unwaveringly aligned with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people.”

The Iranian expert added the allegations in US media against Iran, citing “anonymous sources”, are baseless.

Karimi Magham, however, did not mince his words over Iran’s support for the resistance, writing, “We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself. The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.”

Terming the operation as the ‘biggest failure’ of the Israeli regime’s security organizations, he said the occupying regime seeks to change the narrative by getting Iran involved in order to obfuscate the reality on the ground that they were defeated by the Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Zionist regime source have confirmed that over 700 Israelis have died and at least 2000 have been wounded in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the biggest operation launched by Palestinian groups against the occupying entity in years.