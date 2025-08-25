Enemy threats to be met with Iran’s stronger response: Armed Forces General Staff

In a statement, the General Staff congratulated the nation on Government Week, commended the government’s sincere service to the Iranian people, and declared that it will continue to support the administration in advancing the sacred goals of the Islamic Revolution more than ever before.

The statement stressed that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, by following the directives and guidance of the Supreme Leader, will dedicate all their strength and efforts to enhancing military capability and defensive power, in order to safeguard the nation’s interests, Iran’s territorial integrity, and the foundations of the Islamic Republic.

The message also stressed the importance of solidarity and the deep bond between the Iranian people and the country’s officials in ensuring Iran’s strength across various domains.

It further stated that the leaders of the United States and the “ignorant” prime minister of the usurping, child-killing Zionist regime, after suffering a military defeat in the 12-day imposed war, have sought to sow division and polarization inside Iran to compensate for their loss by undermining the unity of the people, the branches of power, and the Armed Forces.

The General Staff assured that Iran’s Armed Forces will resolutely and more forcefully than before confront any hostile adventure or threat against the nation, the country, and the Islamic Revolution.