Education Dept. official: 26 Tehrani students martyred in 12-day war

In a statement issued Monday, the official also reported damage to 36 schools caused by missile strikes and shockwaves.

While 35 of the schools sustained only minor damage and were quickly repaired, Shahid Rajaee School in District 3 of Tehran suffered serious structural damage.

According to the director, Tehran currently has 233 schools equipped with shelters, most of which were built in the past, with 120 recently restored and made operational.

The education community continues to mourn the loss of its young students and staff, while emergency efforts are underway to ensure school safety and restore affected facilities.