“Economic normalization with West almost impossible after snapback”

Speaking on the “snapback” mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Negahdari explained that this process begins when any JCPOA participant declares a significant violation on part of Iran, automatically reactivating six previous UN sanctions without the need for a new resolution.

He stressed that the snapback primarily enforces Iran’s obligations, not those of other parties. Even if Iran raises a complaint, the mechanism ultimately leads to reinstated sanctions, he noted.

According to Negahdari, the UN Security Council must vote on a draft resolution to maintain sanctions relief, and a failure to approve it results in automatic reactivation of prior sanctions, making vetoes largely ineffective.

Negahdari also said while Russia and China cannot prevent snapback, they could weaken its implementation, especially in monitoring sanctions. As a result, international consensus against Iran would diminish, and any new UN sanctions would be difficult to pass, while meaningful economic normalization with the West becomes nearly unattainable.