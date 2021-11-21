Downward trend holds in Iran’s Covid deaths, infections

Iran is pushing ahead with its nationwide vaccination campaign against coronavirus with the number of total doses administered so far reaching 102,145,229.

The number of first doses is 56,653,947.l Meanwhile, 44,726,047 people have received the second dose. The number of the third doses, also known as the booster

shot, administered is 765,235.

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Sunday 104 people have died of the disease since Saturday.

The deaths push to 128,956 the number of people killed by the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry also said there were 4,340 new cases including 650 hospitalizations over the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,077,438 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,783,425 people have recovered from the disease.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and new infections has held after the fifth wave of the pandemic subsided in Iran. This has been attributed to the high rate of vaccination in Iran.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday ordered authorities to lift the night-time driving ban that was in place for over a year to contain the Covid outbreak.