Dez River in Iran’s Khuzestan Province dries

In recent days, environmental activists and people living in the downstream of the river have posted images of the dryness of Dez.

They strongly criticized the decreased outlet of Dez dam from the upstream of the river and trended the #FreeWaterRight, demanding authorities let water flow from Dez River.

Iran has been suffering from drought for at least a decade. This year officials have been warning of a further decrease in precipitation.

In 2021, large-scale water protests took place in two important provinces, namely Khuzestan and Esfahan.