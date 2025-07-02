Destructive approach’ by EU a blow to diplomacy: Iran’s foreign minister

In a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, Araghchi denounced what he described as the leniency shown by some parties toward the lawlessness and crimes of the Zionist regime.

He emphasized the responsibility of all governments to condemn the military aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran.

Referring to the open support for the attacks by Germany and some other European governments, Araghchi warned that any statements that implicitly or indirectly justify such blatant violations of international law and the crimes committed by the Israeli regime would be tantamount to complicity in those crimes.

The Iranian foreign minister underscored the Iranian nation’s firm defense of its territorial integrity and national security in the face of Israeli and American military aggression. He described the attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and the killing of Iranian civilians as an unprecedented blow to diplomacy, the non-proliferation regime, and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Araghchi said the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared to defend the nation’s sovereignty against any form of aggression.

“When the Zionist regime ceased its attacks, we halted our defensive operations as a gesture of goodwill. This clearly demonstrates that, unlike the warmongering Zionist entity, the Islamic Republic of Iran neither initiated the war nor seeks its continuation,” he added.

Araghchi also reiterated Iran’s distrust of the United States, stating that “the Israeli and US military attacks occurred while Iran was engaged in negotiations and diplomacy, and it was the US that betrayed the diplomatic process.”

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Kallas underlined that there is no evidence suggesting Iran is expanding its nuclear program to develop weapons. She underscored the need for a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and expressed support for ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and promote regional stability.