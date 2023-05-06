Iran deputy FM: Iranian businesspeople can travel to Saudi Arabia soon 

Mahdi Safari said currently, any businessman who wants to travel to Saudi Arabia have to go there via the UAE.

He added that communications with the trade sector of Saudi Arabia has already started and an economic delegation from the kingdom will arrive in Iran in the near future.

Safari also said that the Iranian minister of economy will also participate in the conference of the Islamic Bank in Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are improving their relations after their recent normalization deal.

The two countries signed the rapprochement deal after extensive talks brokered by China.

They have vowed to expand their economic ties as well under the deal that restored their diplomatic ties.