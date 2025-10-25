Defense Ministry spokesman: Israel grows increasingly susceptible to Iran’s offensive capabilities

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, Deputy Minister for Strategic Planning and Parliamentary Affairs and the ministry’s spokesperson, said Iran’s military readiness, weaponry, and operational capacities have all advanced compared to the period before the conflict with the US-Israeli coalition in June.

“The enemy, despite 15 years of preparation to strike Iran, failed during the 12-day imposed war,” General Talaei-Nik said.

“If it dares to threaten again, it will face an even greater failure than before.”

He added that Iran’s enhanced defense readiness has been accompanied by an increase in the adversary’s susceptibility to Iran’s offensive capabilities.

According to him, the heavy losses sustained by Israel during the conflict have made it unlikely to make another attack decision without reassessing its vulnerabilities.

“The enemy suffered a severe blow in the 12-day war,” General Talaei-Nik stated. “It is improbable that it can again muster the resolve for a new aggression.”

The Defense Ministry spokesman reiterated that Iran continues to strengthen its defensive and deterrent power.