Defense chief dismisses reports regarding violation of Iran’s airspace by Israeli fighters

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, and in response to a question about whether the Israeli regime’s fighter jets had entered Iran’s airspace, the defense minister said, “No.”

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh stated that the Israeli regime tried to target both Iran’s defensive and offensive facilities, but to no avail.

He mentioned that the Islamic Republic could swiftly repair the damaged parts of the targeted defense sites.

The Iranian general noted that there has been no disruption in the production of offensive systems, including missiles, in the country.

The military official dismissed the Israeli regime’s claims that Iran’s defensive power has been eliminated as baseless.

The Iranian defense minister stated that under Article 51 of the UN Charter, if any country is subjected to aggression and attack, it has the right to respond. The Islamic Republic will respond to the Israeli regime in accordance with international law.

He added that in responding to the Israeli regime’s aggression, Iran will neither hasten nor delay.

“We will do it with prudence and in due course.”