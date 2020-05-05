Decision to Cut Four Zeros from Currency Grabs Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Almost all newspapers today covered the Iranian Parliament’s move to approve a bill that allows a major overhaul in the country’s currency rial.

The lawmakers on Monday approved articles and sub-articles of the Bill to Reform the Country’s Monetary and Banking Act, a law which has dominated financial and economic exchanges in Iran since 1972.

The first article of the bill passed on Monday stipulates that Iran’s currency would be reversed to toman, a legal tender that was in use nearly 100 years ago in the country, and each toman will be equal to 10,000 rials.

Toman is the unofficial currency used by people in their daily conversations and transactions.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Corona Claims 74 More Lives in Iran

2- Iran to Give Decisive Response If Arms Embargo Extended

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Official: Slashing Four Zeros from National Currency to Have Positive Impact on Stock Market

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Cosmetic Surgery for Patient Suffering from Cancer

* Iran Parliament Approves Bill to Change Iranian Currency to Toman

* Analyst: Cutting Four Zeros from National Currency Is Unnecessary, for Show

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- A Time for Slashing Zeros!

2- Rouhani: Iran’s Plans for Fight against Corona Challenged by US Moves

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Prominent Literary Translator Najaf Daryabandari Dies at 91

2- Takht-Ravanchi: It’s a Joke that US Is Participant of Resolution 2231

* US Knows Threatening Iran Will Backfire

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: US Measures Threaten to Multilateralism and Int’l Cooperation

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani at NAM Summit: Global Cooperation Must Replace Economic Terror, Military Threat

Javan Newspaper:

1- Saving Face with Toman

2- Iran Starts Producing Exclusive Antibody for Corona

3- Rouhani Attacks US in NAM Online Meeting

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran among Top Five Countries in Terms of Recovery from COVID-19

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iranian Scientist Jailed in US to Be Repatriated Soon: Official

2- Great Operation of Ramadan II Starts in Iraq’s Anbar to Thwart ISIS Sedition

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Farewell to Rial

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran Ready to Produce Vaccine, Treatment for Corona

2- Rial at Final Destination

3- Kim’s Death and Issue of North Korea [Editorial]