Death toll rises to 2 in Shiraz terror attack

By IFP Media Wire

The death toll from Sunday’s terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz has risen to two, as a man who was critically injured during the raid has succumbed to his wounds.

Chief Justice of Fars Province Kazem Mousavi said on Monday that the man, who was in critical condition, passed away earlier in the day.

On Sunday night, a terrorist went on a shooting spree in the holy shrine in Shiraz, killing one and injuring 10 people.

Early on Monday morning, Mousavi stated eight suspects linked to the incident had been arrested and added that they are all of foreign origins.

He added that the main terrorist, who started shooting at people in the shrine and was immediately arrested, has been handed over to investigators for further interrogation.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Governor of Fars Province Mohammad Hadi Imaniyeh to swiftly identify and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

Several suspects were immediately arrested, and, some two weeks later, the Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 26 Takfiri terrorists for their involvement in the attack.

