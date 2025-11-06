Daughter of assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist regains consciousness after months in coma

Seyyedeh Fahimeh Hashemitabar, a student at Sharif University of Technology, was seriously injured in an attack in late June that resulted in the deaths of her parents, nuclear expert Seyed Asghar Hashemitabar and his wife.

Israel has targeted several Iranian nuclear scientists in the past but has not publicly commented on the case.

Hashemitabar, who had been receiving intensive care since the attack, regained consciousness on October 14 and has recently regained the ability to speak, family acquaintances confirmed.

A video posted online by Shohreh Pirani, the widow of another assassinated nuclear scientist, Dariush Rezaei-Nejad, showed Fahimeh speaking for the first time since emerging from the coma.

Pirani described the development as a moment of hope amid ongoing grief.

Doctors say Fahimeh’s recovery remains gradual, and rehabilitative therapy is expected to continue. The case has once again brought attention to targeted attacks on Iranian scientific personnel and the psychological toll on their families.