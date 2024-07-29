Data: Iran’s non-oil exports rise 8.3 percent

The spokesperson for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade, Rouhollah Latifi, said on Sunday that Iran exported $17.5 billion worth of non-oil goods in the four-month period, marking an 8.3 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Breaking down the figures in the four months, he said the highest growth was 14 percent in the Iranian month of Khordad (May 21 to June 20), when the country’s non-oil exports amounted to $663 million.

Latifi expressed hope that the incoming administration of President Massoud Pezeshkian would continue the current growth rate.

Creating proper ground for continuous and inexpensive transportation, more active economic diplomacy, greater cooperation between the state and private sectors, facilitating financial exchanges, removing foreign exchange barriers inside and outside the country, and pushing the country to produce more value-added goods are some of the proposals by Latifi which he said could lead to further increase in exports.