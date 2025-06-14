No damage to runways and main buildings at Tehran’s airport: IRNA

A video published overnight showed smoke rising over the airport.

Flights have been canceled in Iran until further notice, Iran civil aviation announced, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

The Israeli Air Force has announced it carried out a wave of strikes hitting defense arrays in Tehran overnight into Saturday.

“These strikes carry operational and national significance. We damaged – and will continue to damage – strategic sites and enemy sources of knowledge,” commanding officer of the Israeli Air Force MG Tomer Bar said in a situational assessment.

Israeli Air Force planes struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missile infrastructure, Bar said.

“For the first time since the beginning of the war, over 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from Israeli territory, the IAF struck defense arrays in the area of Tehran,” he added.