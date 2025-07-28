Daily: President Pezeshkian orders expert panel on ‘false content’ bill, outcome to decide its fate

According to the paper, the president has committed to accepting the outcome of this expert consultation as final.

If the majority consensus among the participants favors withdrawing the bill from parliament, the government will comply and remove it from the legislative agenda. Conversely, if the justice minister successfully persuades experts of the bill’s necessity, it will proceed as planned.

The bill, initially proposed by the judiciary following the conflict with Israel last month, has faced widespread criticism from political figures, civil society, and reformist cabinet members.

Critics argue it contradicts the government’s own discourse on transparency and open dialogue, while defenders stress its focus on curbing harmful misinformation.

Legal and political commentators, including Abbas Abdi and Azar Mansouri, have warned that the bill risks undermining digital freedoms.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry insists it targets only those who knowingly spread harmful, false information and does not threaten legitimate expression.