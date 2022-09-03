Daily: Iran’s nuclear know-how best guarantee to keep US in future deal

Sharq argued in an editorial on Saturday that the incumbent US administration would be unable to keep its successor committed to a revived Iran deal unless such an agreement would win two thirds of votes at the US Senate.

There are two types of guarantees: political and inherent ones, it said.

Political guarantees could be counted on only during the term of the current administration in Washington, whereas the “inherently-present” guarantees mean a capability to revive Iran’s nuclear program in the event of Washington’s re-withdrawal from the nuclear deal in the future, it explained.

Iran can rely on its own nuclear know-how, the experience of scientists at home, and its nuclear infrastructure with self-confidence and process with the negotiations without asking the US for guarantees, Sharq said.

“Undoubtedly, this would be the only effective guarantee that could create a credible obstacle in the way of the future US administration’s [possible] exist from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the nuclear deal),” the daily added.