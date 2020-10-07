Daily COVID-19 Fatalities in Iran Rise to Record-High

Iran has confirmed 239 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the biggest one-day record since the beginning of the outbreak.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 27,658.

She also reported 4,019 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 483,844.

So far, she added, 397,109 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,274 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,207,631 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.