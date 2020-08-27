Daily COVID-19 Deaths Continue to Decrease in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 117 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths to 21,137.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,190 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 367,796.

The spokeswoman said 316,638 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,822 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 3,138,782 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.