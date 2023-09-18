Daesh militant arrested in Iran’s Kerman

IRGC headquarters in Kerman said on Monday that the terrorist was used as sleeper cell in one of the cities in the province to carry out a terrorist operation after receiving the order from the higher-ups, but his plot was foiled in the operation.

Iranian intelligence forces say they have foiled several terrorist attempts and have arrested scores of members of terrorist groups during the past days.

Security and intelligence officials say hostile forces were planning to cause insecurity in Iran by terrorists after their scheme to resume chaos and riot on the anniversary of last year’s protests and deadly riots failed.