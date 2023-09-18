Monday, September 18, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Daesh militant arrested in Iran’s Kerman

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian security forces

Iranian intelligence forces in a joint operation with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have arrested a top militant of the Daesh terrorist group in southeastern province of Kerman.

IRGC headquarters in Kerman said on Monday that the terrorist was used as sleeper cell in one of the cities in the province to carry out a terrorist operation after receiving the order from the higher-ups, but his plot was foiled in the operation.

Iranian intelligence forces say they have foiled several terrorist attempts and have arrested scores of members of terrorist groups during the past days.

Security and intelligence officials say hostile forces were planning to cause insecurity in Iran by terrorists after their scheme to resume chaos and riot on the anniversary of last year’s protests and deadly riots failed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks