IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

“Daddy” can’t save Israel: Iran warns US against disrespect, vows stronger response

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi delivered a sharp message to US President Donald Trump, urging him to show respect toward Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, if he truly seeks a deal with Tehran.  

“If Trump wants a deal, he should put aside his disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and not hurt the hearts of millions of his true followers,” Araghchi wrote in a social media post.

The foreign minister further noted, “The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is well evident in our luxurious carpets woven with endless hours of effort and patience. But as a nation, our principled logic is very simple and straightforward: we know what we have, we value our independence, and we will never let anyone else determine our destiny.”

Araghchi warned that Iranians, who forced Israel to flee to “Daddy” (the US) to avoid being “flattened” by Iranian missiles, will not tolerate threats or disrespect.

“If illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its true capabilities, and this will surely end any illusions about Iran’s power,” he stated.

Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s military strength, referencing hundreds of ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and armed drones.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks