“Daddy” can’t save Israel: Iran warns US against disrespect, vows stronger response

“If Trump wants a deal, he should put aside his disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and not hurt the hearts of millions of his true followers,” Araghchi wrote in a social media post.

The foreign minister further noted, “The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is well evident in our luxurious carpets woven with endless hours of effort and patience. But as a nation, our principled logic is very simple and straightforward: we know what we have, we value our independence, and we will never let anyone else determine our destiny.”

Araghchi warned that Iranians, who forced Israel to flee to “Daddy” (the US) to avoid being “flattened” by Iranian missiles, will not tolerate threats or disrespect.

“If illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its true capabilities, and this will surely end any illusions about Iran’s power,” he stated.

Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s military strength, referencing hundreds of ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and armed drones.