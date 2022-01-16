Sunday, January 16, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveNews

Covid kills more in Iran; Omicron cases rising

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Covid-19 has killed 31 more people in Iran. That’s according to figures released by Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday.

The deaths happened in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry figures put the number of new Covid infections at 2,292. 

Earlier, reports said some people had died of the Omicron variant.

It’s unclear how many of the infections are the new strain’s cases. But officials are issuing stark warnings about a possible surge in the number of Omicron infections. 

Iran has managed to shield itself from the new strain of Covid through placing curbs on arrivals from countries that are hotspots of the variant. 

But officials say it will sneak into Iran sooner or later.

Previous articleSocial maladies should be tackled: Iranian official
Next articleUN envoy: No party seeks regime change in Syria

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks