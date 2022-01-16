Covid kills more in Iran; Omicron cases rising

The deaths happened in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry figures put the number of new Covid infections at 2,292.

Earlier, reports said some people had died of the Omicron variant.

It’s unclear how many of the infections are the new strain’s cases. But officials are issuing stark warnings about a possible surge in the number of Omicron infections.

Iran has managed to shield itself from the new strain of Covid through placing curbs on arrivals from countries that are hotspots of the variant.

But officials say it will sneak into Iran sooner or later.