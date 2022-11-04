COVID kills 4 more patients in Iran over past 24 hours

Four more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,587, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

40 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 20 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,332,653 patients out of a total of 7,558,002 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

107 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,123,465 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,529,861 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,340,221 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

October 30 and November 2 were the two days in recent months when the death toll of the disease was reported as zero in Iran.