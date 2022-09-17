Covid kills 14 people in 24 hours

The ministry said that over the past 24 hours, 303 patients were also diagnosed with the disease, of whom 84 were hospitalized.

According to figures by the ministry, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Iran have reached 7,542,533 since the pandemic began.

So far, 7,320,304 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

311 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

It also added that so far, 65,060,439 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,454,596 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,120,652 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.