Saturday, January 28, 2023
Covid in Iran: No deaths for third straight day

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,744 with zero deaths for the third consecutive day, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

However, 123 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 74 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,379 patients out of a total of 7,564,046 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 218 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,188,717 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,583,544 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,593,521 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

