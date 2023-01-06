Covid in Iran: 5 patients die, dozens infected

“A sum of 77 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Friday, and added, “41 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,561,701.

“Unfortunately, five patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 144,704,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,336,366 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 148 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 54,810,846 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 4 cities are orange, 62 cities are yellow, and 382 cities are blue.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting approximately all countries and territories around the world. The virus was first reported in the Central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. It has so far killed over 6.7 million people and infected over 668 million others globally.