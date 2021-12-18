Covid deaths hit lowest level in a year

The total fatalities now stand at 131,033. Most Covid deaths of the past 24 hours happened in Tehran where 6 people succumbed to the disease. Currently, no cities are marked red or orange in Iran in terms of risk from the Coronavirus while 395 cities and towns are blue, which shows the lowest level of danger.

Following the fifth wave of Covid, Iran has seen a downward trend in deaths and infections. This has been attributed to the government’s measures to import huge quantities of Covid vaccine and also domestic production of jabs.

A total of 112,819,927 doses of vaccine have been administered in Iran since a countrywide vaccination campaign started last year.

Despite the decline in the number of deaths and new cases, authorities are warning about the Omicran variant of Covid, saying failure to observe health protocols could reverse the downward trend.