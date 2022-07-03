After major plunge, COVID cases start surging again in Iran

Out of the new cases, 104 people had to receive professional medical care, according to official tallies provided by Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday afternoon.

Six people also died of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, an Iranian health official warned that cases were likely to rise because the prevalent variants of the coronavirus in the country, namely Omicron’s 4BA and 5BA sub-variants, were more resistant to vaccines.

Masoud Younesian, a member of Iran’s National Scientific Committee against COVID-19, said the number of referrals to hospitals had tripled over the past days and there was a high possibility that coronavirus cases would begin to rise in the coming weeks.

Iran has already administered 150,420,812 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 27,762,924 second booster shots. Some 18,231 doses were administered across the country only in the past 24 hours.

Younesian said COVID cases were rising in Iran’s neighboring countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Iraq, Bahrain, and Turkey, raising the likelihood of rising cases in Iran as well.

The last daily figures provided by Iran’s Health Ministry on Saturday showed that no deaths had been logged and 251 infections had been registered.