COVID-19 Kills 125 More Iranians: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 125 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths to 20,901.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,213 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 363,363.

The spokeswoman said 313,058 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,839 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 3,088,313 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.

Lari said that currently 117 counties are in red and 110 cities are in orange zone.