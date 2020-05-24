COVID-19 in Iran: Total Number of Cases Exceeds 135,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 2,180 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 135,701.

In his Sunday briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour said 58 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,417.

No death has been reported in 13 provinces during the past 24 hours, he added.

The spokesman said 105,801 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,615 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 800,519 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.