COVID-19 Daily Death Toll Continues to Decline in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Wednesday that 1,512 new cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases to 76,389.

He also noted that 49,933 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

According to the spokesman, 3,643 COVID-19 patients are currently in severe conditions of the disease.

So far, 299,204 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, Jahanpour said.

Except for one day of rise in the daily number of infections and fatalities (Apr. 10), the figures have been decreasing in the past 16 days.

This is the second day in a row that the daily number of fatalities has remained below 100.

Officials, however, have warned people to continue taking the virus seriously as any negligence may result in the second wave of the disease.