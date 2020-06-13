COVID-19 Cases in Iran Near 185,000: Official

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,410 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 184,955.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 71 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall fatalities to 8,730.

The spokeswoman said 146,748 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,755 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,219,400 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country. According to the spokeswoman, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, and Bushehr provinces are currently considered as red zones.