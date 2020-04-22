Coronavirus Updates in Iran: Recovered Cases Exceed 63,000

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,194 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 85,996.

He also noted that 94 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 5,391.

Among the patients undergoing treatment in the medical centers at present, 3,311 are in severe conditions, he added.

Jahanpour also noted that at least 63,113 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

According to the spokesman, more than 377,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 2,576,000 and the death toll has exceeded 178,800.