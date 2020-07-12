Coronavirus Updates: 220,000 Patients Recover in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 219,993 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 194 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12,993.

She confirmed 2,186 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 257,303.

3,359 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added. Lari noted that 1,972,207 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, West Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones” today.

Tehran, Fars, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Golestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, Bushehr, and East Azarbaijan provinces are also in dangerous conditions, she added.