Coronavirus Kills 440 More Iranians: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 440 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the biggest daily rise in the number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, increasing the overall death toll to 35,738.

In her press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 8,289 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 628,780.

So far, she added, 491,247 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,315 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,001,422 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.