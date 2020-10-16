Coronavirus Kills 265 More Iranians in 24 Hours: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 265 patients since Wednesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 29,870.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 522,387 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 4,552 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 420,910 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,684 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,454,570 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.a