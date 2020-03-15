Coronavirus Infection Chain Broken in “Four” Iranian Provinces

Dr. Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran’s health ministry, has said no new cases of infection with coronavirus has been reported in the Iranian province of Golestan, adding that if the people continue to pay attention to hygiene and to self-quarantine, the disease will “soon” be rooted out from the province.

Dean of Golestan University of Medical Sciences Abdolreza Fazelshomar also said that since 20 February, out of 658 samplings for coronavirus, 258 have tested positive and 400 negative. A total of 2,700 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 1,645 of whom recovered and were released from hospitals and treatment centres.

1,001 patients are still hospitalized, and 45 have died, he added.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reports that Kerman, Hormozgan, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces have also brought the number of new cases of infection with coronavirus down to zero, breaking the chain of infection.