Controversial citizenship law sparks debate in Iranian parliament

Ali Babaee, the head of the parliament’s Social Committee, revealed on Tuesday that Kharazi expressed concerns over the implications of automatic citizenship, jus soli and jus sanguinis, for children of Iranian diplomats and officials serving abroad, particularly regarding their eligibility for sensitive government positions.

In response to the letter, the Leader’s office instructed Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to address the issue, he said.

The current law could force Iranian diplomats to return home if their children acquire foreign citizenship, potentially disrupting diplomatic missions.

Babaee said that the government has proposed an amendment to exclude children of diplomats from automatic citizenship rules.

He stated that the matter has been referred to the administrative and employment subcommittee, with a final decision expected within two weeks.

The debate highlights the challenges of balancing national security concerns with the practical needs of diplomats and officials serving abroad, especially with recent concerns raised over Iranian Vice President fore Strateic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif’s case.

Zarif has provided explanations regarding the citizenship status of his children amid outcry for him to leave office, asserting that his children are natural-born citizens of the US, and dismissed claims that he applied for citizenship.