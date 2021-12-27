Chinese negotiator: Deal possible before February

Wang Kwan added that the fresh round of talks will focus on terminating the anti-Iran sanctions and that there is a joint draft document regarding sanctions removal.

The report came an hour after Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and his French counterpart met.

The meeting comes as France did not play a constructive role in the previous rounds of negotiations and got criticized by the Iranian side.

Before Bagheri’s talks with the French negotiator, the senior Iranian diplomat attended a three-way meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterpart prior to the session of the nuclear deal’s joint commission.