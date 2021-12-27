Monday, December 27, 2021
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Chinese negotiator: Deal possible before February

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
China’s top negotiator in the Vienna talks has told Britain’s Sky news channel that gaps between Iran and the European troika are getting bridged and it is possible that a deal will be reached before February 2022.

Wang Kwan added that the fresh round of talks will focus on terminating the anti-Iran sanctions and that there is a joint draft document regarding sanctions removal.

The report came an hour after Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and his French counterpart met.

The meeting comes as France did not play a constructive role in the previous rounds of negotiations and got criticized by the Iranian side.

Before Bagheri’s talks with the French negotiator, the senior Iranian diplomat attended a three-way meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterpart prior to the session of the nuclear deal’s joint commission.

Previous articleMilitary expert: Israel not capable of intercepting all Iran missiles
Next articleIranian ambassador: exports to Turkmenistan have increased six-fold

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks