China and Russia should upgrade economic, trade and investment cooperation: Xi

“Both sides should continue to identify all potential opportunities (for cooperation), increase the level of trade, economic and investment cooperation, improve the systems and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, strengthen and expand the foundations of cooperation in the field of energy and mutual communication, as well as create new growth factors,” Xi stated, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster (CCTV).

Both countries need to expand humanitarian exchanges in order to make progress in the development of ties between peoples, Xi continued.

China is ready together with Russia and the EEU countries to ensure stability of global production and supply chains, the Chinese leader added.

China is ready to continue to firmly support Russia on issues concerning the main interests of the two countries, Xi said on Wednesday.

“China is ready, together with Russia, to continue to firmly support each other in matters concerning the fundamental interests of both sides,” the president added.

China is also ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Russia on multilateral platforms, such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and the G20, he noted.

Xi stated that he positively view the development of relations between Russia and China, noting that multifaceted cooperation is being actively implemented.

The leader called the visit of the Russian official the first one to the Asian country very successful.

“Now relations (between China and Russia) are developing at a high level, multifaceted cooperation is being confidently implemented,” Xi said, adding that he is “very positive about this development.”

During the meeting, Mishustin said Russia and China are repulsing the desires of several countries to impose their will on independent states by introducing sanctions.

“I am confident that Russia and China will resolutely repulse these dangerous aspirations (of countries trying to impose their will through sanctions) and create favorable conditions for confident progress towards our common strategic goals,” Mishustin stated.

He added Russia and China have agreed to intensify work and the mechanisms of regular meetings of heads of government.

“We have agreed to intensify the work and mechanisms of regular meetings of the heads of government of Russia and China,” he continued, adding, “It unites five intergovernmental commissions at the level of deputy prime ministers and more than 80 industry working groups. We will compare positions for the next regular meeting of the heads of government, which will be held at the end of this year.”

There is great potential for cooperation between Russia and China, the official concluded.