China says supports Iran in defending its security, national dignity

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Sunday, Wang repeated Beijing’s denunciation of the Hamas chief’s assassination in Tehran late last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He noted the strike against Haniyeh had violated Iran’s sovereignty and posed a threat to regional stability.

He added that the killing of Haniyeh had “directly undermined the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process and undermined regional peace and stability.”

Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, while he was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian officials warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, stressing it was Tehran’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.