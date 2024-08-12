Media WireAsiaMiddle East

China says supports Iran in defending its security, national dignity

By IFP Media Wire
Hamas Ismail Haniyeh

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated Beijing supports Iran in defending its "sovereignty, security and national dignity" amid Tehran’s promise to punish Israel over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Sunday, Wang repeated Beijing’s denunciation of the Hamas chief’s assassination in Tehran late last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He noted the strike against Haniyeh had violated Iran’s sovereignty and posed a threat to regional stability.

He added that the killing of Haniyeh had “directly undermined the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process and undermined regional peace and stability.”

Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, while he was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian officials warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, stressing it was Tehran’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

